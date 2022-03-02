Christians begin Lent season today

A priest smears ash on the forehead of a believer at St. Gonzanga parish in Sembabule Town council to mark the Ash Wednesday celebration on March 2, 2022. Photo / Cleophas Tukamarwa

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Fr Pius Ssentumbwe, the chancellor of Kampala Archdiocese, told Daily Monitor yesterday that at the start of the season, Christians may visit different prayer points, including churches for service as well as be smeared with ash on their foreheads.

Christians have today ushered in Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Lent season, a 40-day period for praying, reflection, fasting, and alms giving.

