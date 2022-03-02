Christians begin Lent season today

Christians have today ushered in Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the Lent season, a 40-day period for praying, reflection, fasting, and alms giving.

The Lent season is often a depiction of Jesus’ fasting for 40 days and nights in the wilderness.

Fr Pius Ssentumbwe, the chancellor of Kampala Archdiocese, told Daily Monitor yesterday that at the start of the season, Christians may visit different prayer points, including churches for service as well as be smeared with ash on their foreheads.

Fr Ssentumbwe said the ash represents the beginning and end of humanity.

“It is just an indicator that man came from dust and it is where he will eventually return. For this reason, it is important that people live simple rather than complicated lives,” he said.

Fr Ssentumbwe also said fasting prepares Christians for Easter, a time often observed in remembrance of Christ’s resurrection after his death on the cross, a divine plan intended to save humanity.

Contrary to reports that Lent is only marked by Catholics, Fr Nicholas Onyait of Our Lady of Africa, Mbuya, said other denominations can also observe the season.

“The observance of Lent is open to anyone who desires to pray more and grow spiritually by refraining from sinful actions,” Fr Onyait said, adding: “All Christians are called upon to repent to attain conversion and embrace a new life.”