Church, academia mourn Bishop Emeritus Ssenyimba

The Province of the Church of Uganda led by Archbishop Samuel Stephen Kaziimba and the Academia are mourning the death of Bishop Emeritus Michael Solomon Ssenyimba who died on March 19.

Bishop Ssenyimba was the second bishop of Mukono Diocese after Dr Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo and served between 1995 and 2002.

A founding member of the Uganda Christian University in Mukono District, Bishop Ssenyimba later served at Ndejje University between 2001 and 2012 as Vice Chancellor, propelling the Church-founded private University to its heights.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024; the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu broke the sad news about the passing on of the retired Clergy and academician. He also outlined the tentative burial program stressing that the Church and the family were in charge of the vigil and burial program.

Dr Michael Solomon Ndawula Ssenyimba was born to Samson Ndawula Kyebakola and Mariam Kyabangi on Friday 2, July 1937 at Bubaale village, Mawokota in Mpigi District. Family sources say he started school late at the age of 12 at Kamengo Primary School, he joined Kasawo Junior Secondary School and later Kings College Buddo for Higher Secondary ending in 1962.

After Buddo, Ssenyimba joined Makerere University and pursued a Bachelor’s Degree of Agriculture in Botanical Science. He later furthered his education in Nairobi (Kenya).

He did a Master’s Degree at the University of British Columbia in Canada and returned as a Botany lecturer at Makerere.

He was invited by the Namirembe Diocese in 1981 to serve as a dean in the Cathedral, a position he held up to 1994.

Tentative sendoff program

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, there was a funeral service at St. Andrew’s Church Migadde at 3:00pm and a night vigil at his home in Migadde.