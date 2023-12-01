Mukono seeks Shs10b for 2500-seater church

Church leaders in Mukono District are looking for about Shs10 billion to turn St. Phillips and Andrew's Cathedral into a 2500-seater church.

On Thursday, Anglican Bishop Enos Kagodo Kitto led a fundraising for the new project at the church.

According to him, the planned church refashion is to be completed in four years.

Church authorities add that “this will be on the current church building.”

"We want a new structure that can accommodate more than 2500 Christians. This one is small as it accommodates only 800 people with other Christians sitting outside," Bishop Kagodo observed.

The old St. Phillips and Andrew's Cathedral as seen on November 30, 2023. The cathedral is due to be refashioned. PHOTO/JESSICA SABANO

Bishop Kagodo called upon believers to participate in the construction works.

"It’s a task for every Christian in this church to contribute at least Shs20,000," Bishop Kagodo remarked on Thursday.

The church expects to mobilize at least Shs500 million from baptised children in Anglican churches across the Greater Mukono Sub-region which includes districts of Kayunga, Mukono, Buikwe and Buvuma.

Meanwhile, the prelate said they “are tired of renovating the old building that was constructed 100 years ago.”

A member of the architectural designers of the new structure, Preach Arinaitwe, told Monitor that they are blending two concepts for the intended look of the church.

“These two concepts include an ancient cathedral outlook and a modern touch,” he said.

He added: "It will have a modern sitting pavilion and will be able to accommodate the current and future population in 100 years to come."