Rev Can Kagodo elected new Mukono Diocese bishop

The House of Bishops sitting in Lweza, Wakiso District, yesterday elected the Rev Can Enos Kitto Kagodo as the fifth bishop of Mukono Diocese.

Rev Kagodo, 54, competed with little-known Rev Godfrey Ssengendo,46, the archdeacon of Nassuuti Arch-deaconry in Mukono Municipality, for the seat.

Rev Can Kagodo has since 2019 been the provost of St Philips and Andrews Cathedral.

Rev Can Kagodo yesterday told Monitor that God saved his life. He said when things were getting out of hand in 1995 after he developed a habit of drinking alcohol, he developed fears of death.

“I thought of the way I was drinking alcohol. I felt He [God] would not let me live up to 1995. The worry about death in 1995 increased. I think this was the time God called me to turn back to him,” he said.

He remembers a prominent visit made by a group of youths led by Rev James William Ssebaggala, who later became the bishop of Mukono Diocese, to their Church.

Rev Can Kagodo says one of the hymns the youths sang in Church had the words “ALL WHO ARE TIRED, COME TO JESUS”. At that moment, he says he meditated and finally thought of surrendering his life to Jesus.

“At the coffee marketing board in Kampala [where he had got a job], work increased and our bosses ordered us to work even on Sunday, but because I had turned to Christ, I did not welcome the idea of working on Sunday, so I decided to resign,” he recollects.

But since he was still residing at his parents’ home, losing a job did not affect him. By then, the Lay Leader of the Church, Mr Ignatius Kabuuka, requested that he is sent to Nakoosi to pastor in a church that had no Lay Leader and he accepted the calling.

He said life has never been the same. He has since dedicated his life to serving the Church.

Related Church of Uganda elects three bishops National

“I thank God who delivered me from alcohol when I was a youth and I call upon the youth to seek God to guide their lives so that they become a blessing to their families,” he said.

Rev Edward Muyomba, the Vicar of St Philip and Andrews Cathedral, said the House of Bishops made a perfect selection of the bishop-elect.

He added that they were optimistic of his potential in transforming the Church.

Ms Sarah Kikonyogo, the diocesan assistant head of laity, said having Kagodo to replace Ssebaggala is like “moving from glory to glory” and they’re humbled by his parental conduct towards believers.

The diocesan communication officer, Mr Derrick Kaddu, said arrangements to welcome the new bishop commenced a long time ago, adding that the farewell ceremony will be held on February 26.

Rev Can Kagodo married Catherine Namuddu Kitto in 1995 and have seven Children; Irene Nambi, Benjamin Ssenfuka, Dickson Lukenge, Ruth Naggayi Mirembe, Deborah Nakitto, Jonathan Kuteesa Kaddu, and James Kibirige.



About Kagodo

Service

1994 to 1996: Worked as a teacher at Nakosi Primary School in Mukono Municipality befor being posted to St Stephen Namasiga Church as a lay leader.

2001 to 2005: Served as the Naminya parish priest

2006 to 2009: Parish priest in Njeru parish, Njeru Municipality

2010 to 2013: Worked as the Vicar of St Phillips and Andrews Cathedral from where he was appointed the first archdeacon of Lugazi in Lugazi Municipality, Buikwe District.

2019: Became the provost of St Philips and Andrews Cathedral, a position he held until his election as bishop.

Birth

Rev Can Kagodo was born to the late James Kibirige Kagodo and Ruth Kibirige of Nangwa Village in Nakisunga Sub-county, Mukono District in 1968. Rev Kagodo is the last born in a family of 10 children (five boys and five girls). Despite being born into a Christian family, he confesses going to church just because his parents had ordered so. His ancestry can be traced to the prominent family of the late Paul Kalule Kagogo, who belonged to the Uganda Freedom Movement (UFM) rebel group that operated in Mukono in the early 1980s.

Education

He started his childhood studies at Katikamu Primary School in Luweero [from nursey to P.4] where he lived with a sister, Ms Roy Nakakande. From P.5 up to P.7, he attended Namuyenje Primary School in Nakisunga Sub-county, Mukono District. He later joined Bishop’s SS in Mukono between 1987 and 1990. 1996 to 1997: Joined Grover. C. Wilcox School of Mission and Evangelism where he attained a Lay Reader Certificate in Grade III.

1999 to 2002: Joined Uganda Martyrs Seminary where he was awarded a Certificate in Theology.

2008 to 2009: Joined Uganda Christian University and obtained a Diploma in Health Administration.

2011 to 2014: Awarded a Bachelor of Health Administration from Uganda Christian University (UCU).

2020: Obtained a Master’s in Divinity from UCU.