Church ceiling at Fido Dido building collapses on worshipers

Several people have been evacuated to hospital after the ceiling of the building that houses Fido Dido along Kampala road collapsed.

Most of the victims of the Monday accident are said to have been members of the House of Rest church who had converged in one of the rooms for lunch hour prayers.

Police pictured guarding the entrance of the building whose ceiling collapsed on people attending lunch-hour service

Mr Nkuubi Kenneth, one of the businessmen who operates in the building said a technician had climbed in the ceiling after power went off only to come down tumbling with the ceiling.

“The ceiling is very old. Police delayed to arrive. I used my car to transport some of the victims to hospital,” he said.

One of the survivors, Mr Ibrahim Ssegandi, said more than 30 people had been injured, 13 of whom are said to be in critical condition,.

However, by the time of filing this story, police sources said 15 people had so far been pulled out of the debris and taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital.



