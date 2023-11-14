Church muted on injunction threat against Kyabazinga wedding

By the end of Monday, the Church of Uganda (CoU) kept silent regarding the fate of the November 18 Busoga royal wedding of king (Kyabazinga) William Gabula Nadiope IV and Jovia Mutesi.

With about four days left to the historic moment, preparations have been plunged into uncertainty- following the latest court injunction threat addressed to Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu and Busoga Bishop Rt Rev Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye.

The injunction, signed by Mugerwa and Partners Advocates and Solicitors on behalf of a lady identified as Alison Anna Nadiope, seeks to stop the wedding on grounds that the Kyabazinga is legally married.

“Our client is legally married to William Gabula, the Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom, having celebrated a civil marriage in December 2016 at Milldam House Bunbaby Road, Portsmouth PO13AF under marriage certificate AK5947291,’’ the letter dated November 8, 2023, reads in part.

Despite the Court injunction threat being officially received by Busoga Diocese secretary Persis Faith Wakabi on November 9, the Church of Uganda is yet to issue an official statement.

When contacted on Saturday, the Church’s communications officer Adams Sadiiki declined to comment on the matter saying: “Busoga Kingdom has released a statement; you can use that one.”

But when this reporter insisted that this Publication needs a statement from the Church of Uganda to whom the letter was addressed, Sadiiki, who is also the archbishop’s press secretary, requested to be contacted after two hours.

However, when the two hours elapsed, he continued sending messages until the closure of business on Saturday, claiming that he was driving.

When Sadiiki was contacted on Sunday, his response issued through a WhatsApp message, read: “This is well received; let me consult our chancellor or legal advisor for a proper response.’’

Attempts to get a comment from Bishop Naimanhye on Friday also hit a snag, with the prelate asking this reporter to call at 9:30pm as he was reportedly attending the burial of former Minister, Dr David Kazungu, in Kamuli District.

Since then, he has declined to pick Monitor calls until the time of publishing this story.

FYI

Complainant Alison first dragged the Kyabazinga to Court in the United Kingdom (UK) where the alleged civil marriage took place.

Through her lawyers from UK-based law firm, Anne Cuthbert Solicitors Limited, Alison informed the Busoga Kingdom head of clans and clans that the two got married in December 2016, and since then, the Kyabazinga has not divorced her.

She contended that once he enters into another marriage, he will be committing bigamy which is punishable under the UK law, whose penalty carries imprisonment for up to six months.

The letter further states that the aforementioned marriage culminated with the couple having two children.

The petition adds: “This serves to notify the Church of our client’s objection and request that the honourable Church of Uganda does not proceed to wed William Kadhumbula Gabula the Kyabazinga of Busoga with Jovia Mutesi during the subsistence of our client’s marriage as the same would amount to bigamy and contrary to church canons.”

Dr Joseph Muvawala, the Katuukiro (Prime Minister) of Busoga Kingdom responded saying: “Kyabazinga has never married anyone, has never sired any children; he is not a British citizen and the purported Alison Anne Gabula is unknown to him and has never been married to His Majesty,”

Speaking to journalist at the kingdom headquarters in Bugembe, Jinja North Division on Saturday, Dr Muvawala insisted that the documents making rounds across various social media platforms are intended to tarnish the Kyabazinga’s personality.

“The letter contains both defamatory and false information for which the record needs to be set clear. The Kingdom has formerly reported these malicious and defamatory documents to police and other security agencies who have since commenced investigations into these criminal and illicit activities,’’ he said.