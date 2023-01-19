Church of Uganda elects three bishops

The Church of Uganda yesterday elected three new bishops that will represent three different regions.

The voting was conducted by the House of Bishops chaired by Archbishop Samuel Kaziimba during a special sitting at the Lweza Training and Conference Centre in Wakiso District yesterday.

The results of the newly-elected bishops were later announced by Archbishop Kaziimba in Kampala during a brief press briefing.

The new bishops are Rev Can Simon Akol Aisu (North Karamoja), Rev Onesmus Asiimwe (North Kigezi), and Rev Can Enos Kitto Kagodo (Mukono).

According to Archbishop Kaziimba, Rev Can Aisu, the Sub-Dean of Christ Church Cathedral in Kotido, will replace retiring Bishop James Nasak as the fifth bishop of North Karamoja, and will be consecrated on February 12.

Rev Asiimwe will replace the late Bishop Benon Magezi who succumbed to Covid-19. He will be consecrated on March 12.

Rev Onesmus Asiimwe

“Rev Can Kagodo will replace Rt Rev James William Sebagala Walusimbi, who will retire as he will have made 65 years on that same day Rev Can Kagodo will be consecrated, that is on February 26,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

The Anglican Church head later asked the Lord to guide the newly-elected bishops as they carry out their new duties.

“Let us pray for people in these different regions where the new bishops have been elected to be warmly welcomed and just as God has chosen them, let Him help them do the work of God in their regions,” he said.