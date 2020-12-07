Church of Uganda ordains 28 priests

By Ephraim Kasozi More by this Author

A total of 28 people have been ordained into priesthood and tasked to preach peace ahead of the 2021 General Election.

The groups were commissioned yesterday at two separate prayer sessions at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero, under Kampala Diocese and St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe Dioceses where they were handed guidelines and bibles to preach and administer sacraments in the Church of Uganda.

Priests are charged to work with the bishops and fellow priests, as a servant and shepherd among the people in their respective communities; declare forgiveness of sins, baptise, prepare the baptised for confirmation and to preside at the celebration of Holy Communion.

Sixteen priests were ordained under Kampala Diocese by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Samuel Stephen Kaziimba while the 12 were ordained by Namirembe Diocesan Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira.

Ordination is a dedication and commissioning of individuals who are set apart and elevated from laity to clergy.

Those ordained tentmakers are medical doctor Richard Byaruhanga, Uganda Christian University deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, Dr John Kitayimbwa, Dr Cyrus Seera Sebugenyi (National Council for Higher Education), Gillian Amongin (Procurement Specialist, Prime Minister’s Office), Brian Galukande (Teacher), Felix Muhangi (Accounting and Audit Consultancy), businessmen Wilfred Tusuubira, and John Chris Owamanyire as well as management consultant James Arinda.

The church also ordained to full time priests Rev Caroline Adul, Rev Milly Mirembe, Rev Moses Kisakye Mugalu, Rev Elly Twebaze, and Rev Richard Mulindwa while ordinands Walter Apunyo and Richard Lokoru were ordained deacons.

Speaking at the maiden ordination service, Dr Kaziimba asked the newly ordained priests to focus on teachings that encourage peace.

“Today, you have to respond to the call of God and confirmed by the church. This is a lifetime service,” Dr Kaziimba, who being assisted by Bishop Hannington Mutebi, said.

He asked the newly ordained priests to be messengers, watchmen and stewards of the God, to teach, admonish, feed and search for those in the wilderness of the world’s temptation.

Imminent time

The primate noted that the newly ordained have been called to minister at a time when the country is witnessing a lot of violence and asked them to be peacemakers and reconcilers so that they bring about transformation.

“They are called to minister to the electorate, to Ugandans to avoid all acts of violence but to look for peaceful means of resolving differences,” said Dr Kaziimba.

At St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe, Diocesan Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira commissioned a total of 12 priests saying that God had called them to serve with respect.

Those ordained deacons are John Nkuubi, Abraham Kato, Samuel Ssenkubuge and Maxwell Ssebugwawo while Julius Matovu, Edward Kamoga Mukasa, and George Nkonge were ordained reverends.

Bishop Luwalira also commissioned Reverends John Gitta Kavuma, Isaac Membe Kijjambu, Godfrey B. K Buwembo and Michael Wasswa Ssentamu to the level of canons.

“We encourage you to exercise love and dignity among the people you are going to lead but always seek guidance of the Holy Spirit to strengthen you,” he said.

