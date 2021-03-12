CID grills ISO deputy director Taban Amin over Shs30b fraud

By Our Reporter More by this Author

Detectives at the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) in Kampala are said to be interrogating the deputy Director of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) Taban Idi Amin over fraud.

Taban is alleged to have participated in fraud that saw some American nationals lose USD $ 8 million (about Shs30 billion), the CID spokesperson, Charles Twiine, said.

"Detectives at CID Htrs are grilling Taban Amin for alleged participation in fraud that saw Americans defrauded of USD 8 Million" Twiine tweeted Friday.

Taban, a son to former president Idi Amin (RIP), was in October last year appointed ISO deputy director by President Museveni after sacking the former ISO boss, Col Kaka Bagyenda, and replacing him with Lt Col Charles Oluka on October 8.

Taban’s appointment sparked off confusing in the security circles after the senior presidential adviser on military matters, Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso, last October said Maj Emmy Katabazi was the new ISO deputy director.





