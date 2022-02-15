Civil servants in cities to undergo fresh validation

Koboko Municipality mayor Wilson Sanya is carried shoulder-high after being elected chairperson of Urban Authorities Association of Uganda (UAA FCU) at Mbale SS in Mbale City at the weekend.  PHOTO | MICHAEL WONIALA

Woniala

By  Micheal Woniala

What you need to know:

  • In his maiden speech, Mr Sanya said his role will be advocacy in order to overcome the numerous challenges facing urban authorities.

Government is set to embark on fresh validation of its civil servants in new cities, a government official has said.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.