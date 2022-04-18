Clergy task govt on rising cost of living, insecurity

Religious leaders yesterday asked the government to intervene and curb the rising food prices.

The leaders also used the Easter celebrations to expressed concern over torture and growing insecurity, especially in Karamoja Sub-region.

The Bishop of Kotido Diocese, James Nasak, asked Christians to pray for peace in Karamoja. The sub-region is facing renewed cattle raids and killings, which have spread to the neighbouring areas of Teso and Sebei.

“There is nothing impossible before the Lord. What we need to do as Christians is to pray for peace to prevail in Karamoja,” he said.

In South Ankole Diocese, Bishop Nathan Ahimbisibwe, called for God’s intervention in the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and the growing insecurity in Karamoja.

“Let us pray for countries which are at war and families in order to have freedom of peace, harmony and peace,” he said.

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, said government has studied the issue of Karamoja that is affecting Teso, parts of Bugisu, Sebei, Lango, and Acholi and deployments are being done.

Ms Alupo said the presidents of Uganda, Kenya and Southern Sudan met in Kenya to iron out how the matter of firearms being transacted across borders can be ended among the pastoral communities.

She said President Museveni would camp in Karamoja and implored all people in the affected sub-regions to have trust in government in aiding peace.

“I request that the people of Karamoja support the intervention so that those engaged in criminal insecurity are eleminated,” Ms Alupo added.

At Uganda Martyrs Cathedral Nyangole Tororo, the Archbishop of Tororo, Dr Emmanuel Obbo, asked the government to fight corruption.

“The growing level of corruption in places of service delivery is escalating. This shows a high level of greed among duty bearers,” he said.

Dr Obbo decried the rising prices of commodities and asked the government to intervene through scrapping taxes on some of the essential commodities.

At Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral – Kitovu, the Bishop of Masaka Diocese, Serverus Jjumba, thanked Christians for completing the Lent period and appealed to them to maintain the good deeds.

“I also implore all country men and women to fully get vaccinated against Covid-19 because this pandemic is still with us,” he said.

Human rights

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament and also the MP for Nyendo-Mukungwe, condemned the ongoing human rights violations saying all legal means should be used to bring the perpetrators to book.

“God created this universe for all his people to enjoy it, but some think others have to suffer when a handful of them are enjoying it .This is unacceptable and we have to fight it,” he said.

Father Lawrence Mutebi of St Joseph Janya Catholic Sub-parish in Mpigi District condemned those in security agencies who torture and mistreat innocent citizens.

“We are supposed to live in peace and harmony like Jesus because we are all God’s servants and we report back to him when we die,” he said

The Archbishop of Mbarara Diocese, His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha, while preaching at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Nyamitanga Cathedral, asked Christians to remain hopeful despite the tough conditions.

“We have hope in the resurrection of Christ because while we get Holy Communion, it is a sign of protection from all the transgressions of the world,” he said.

The Bishop of Ankole Diocese, Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa, urged Christians and religious leaders across the country to seek God’s intervention to end the economic distress.

Across in Kabarole, the Bishop of Ruwenzori Diocese, Reuben Kisembo, advised Christians to go for HIV/Aids testing. He said statistics from a Uganda Aids Commission report released recently indicate that Kabarole was ranked second after Kalangala District with the highest HIV/Aids prevalence.

“When we went into Covid-19 lockdown, we talked a lot about Covid-19 and we forgot to talk about HIV/Aids. As we celebrate Easter, let us celebrate it responsibly. Let us avoid fornication, adultery and other sexual acts,” he said.

West Nile

In Arua, the Bishop of Madi and West Nile Diocese, Charles Collins Andaku, decried the rampant teenage pregnancies.

He also warned against increasing domestic violence and strikes by school children .

“The strikes are the result of psychological breakdown of our children who joined wrong groups and started chewing mairungi and smoking marijuana,” he said.

He asked Christians to support the construction of the Jubilee House, a project undertaken by the diocese to mark 100 years of the Anglican faith in Northwestern Uganda.

In Yumbe, Fr Augustine Bayo of Lodonga Minor Basilica, expressed disappointment over rampant social evils such as theft, immorality and drug abuse.

“Let us resurrect from sinfulness and live in peace with our neighbours and community. We need to desist from such vices and repent our sins,” he said.

The Bishop of Arua Diocese, Sabino Ocan Odoki, reminded Christians that Covid-19 is still present.

“We have to continue to practice the Standard Operating Procedures so that we can bring coronavirus to an end,” he said.

The priest of Moyo Catholic Parish, Msgr Elizio Ovure, urged Christians to practice forgiveness and reconciliation

“There are some people who are selfish in life, but during this Easter season, let us show love to one another,” he said.

Kamuli

In Kamuli District, Rev Fr Richard Kizito Okao, the Kamuli Catholic Parish Priest, advised Christians to stop lamenting over the rising cost of commodities.

“Our risen Lord went through all hardships that tested his faith, but he never gave up, so we should also be optimistic that all will be well,” Fr Okao said.

Bishop Callistus Rubaramira of Kabale Diocese and Bishop George Bagamuhunda of Kigezi Diocese called for unity.

At Christ the King Church in Kampala, the Parish Priest, Msgr Gerald Kalumba, urged leaders to desist from manipulating and exploiting others, especially the poor, who are voiceless.

Msgr Kalumba said rising commodity prices that the country is experiencing could be as a result of manipulation, exploitation and poor planning.

“Because of injustices, they fail to assist those in need, but they choose to keep quiet about it. Why are people oppressed by their leaders? Sometimes, leaders oppress the weak ones who cannot speak out. They grab their property with selfish interests and motives,” he said.

Land grabbing

The Archbishop of Namirembe Diocese, Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, used the Easter preaching to condemn acts of corruption, land grabbing and torture saying that they do not reflect Christ’s example.

“There is land grabbing, corruption, torture, domestic violence, and violation of rights for both men and women. Does this reflect the peace which Christ’s resurrection brought to the world?” he questioned.

Across the city, at All Saints Cathedral, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, took a swipe at officials of Njeru Municipality, accusing them of grabbing his land at Nakibize in Njeru Town for dumping garbage.

He warned the leaders against land grabbing and vowed to protect his land from government officials.

“No, this cannot happen, these people are destroying the name of the government. This piece of land, which was mine, I cannot accept it to go like that,” he said.

Dr Kaziimba said there is a lot of injustice in the society that needs to be addressed.

“People are still crying today. There is a lot of bleeding in homes because of domestic violence, there is a lot of bleeding in our society because of poverty, and we need to do something about it. There is a lot of bleeding because of corruption,” he said.

At Our Lady of Africa, Mbuya Parish, the main celebrant, Fr Ben Chola, reminded Christians of the importance of family.

“Most of us are so nice in pork joints and salons, but at our homes, we are not. In most cases, you can buy someone a stick of pork or a bottle of water, but we are not able to do that in our families,” he said.

At Watoto Church Central, Pastor Brian Abaho, reminded the worshipers of how the resurrected power of Jesus makes them victorious over sin, Satan and death.

“The devil can touch your finances, strike you with sickness, but the power of the resurrected Jesus makes us triumph over him,” Pastor Abaho said.

At Emmanuel Cathedral Kinyasano, Bishop Patrick Tugume, the care taker of North Kigezi Diocese, asked Christians to use the Easter season to forgive one another.

“As you Celebrate Easter, you should remember that Jesus Christ died for our sins. If someone wronged you, forgive him because his death took away our sins and that is why He was crucified,” Bishop Tugume said.

Inflation

Uganda Bureau of Statistics has reported a more than 1.5 percentage point jump in food inflation from the start of year. Last Thursday, the government ruled out providing subsidies, tax or price control relief to cushion Ugandans against pricks of rising living costs, which have left millions helpless and in need.

Dr Ramathan Ggoobi, an economics scholar tapped last year as the Finance ministry permanent Secretary/secretary to Treasury, said such statist interventions would create more problems than they solve.