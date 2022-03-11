MPs put govt on the spot over high cost of living

MPs during plenary 

By  Franklin Draku  &  ESTHER OLUKA

Members of Parliament yesterday asked the government to account for the rising commodity prices across the country, saying the continued silence by ministers shows how insensitive the state is to the plight of its citizens.
Over the past weeks, the cost of essential commodities has continued to skyrocket with increasing fuel prices, forcing many Ugandans to survive on bare minimum amid the government  silence.
Legislators want the government to respond to the cries of the citizens and take measures to put a cap on the prices. 

