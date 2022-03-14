Hard economic times in East Africa as commodity prices go through the roof

Some of the prices of some consumer goods in a retail shop in Namuwongo, Kampala, on March 4, 2022. A change in the price of oil and gas products such as petrol has a trickle-down effect on the prices of all other goods. PHOTO/FRANK BAGUMA

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • In Uganda, citizens are hanging on to the hope that a crisis meeting between the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and manufacturers of soap, cooking oil, salt and other household items will lead to a reduction in the prices of essential commodities which have skyrocketed in recent weeks.
  • In Kenya, manufacturers have issued an alert over the impending decision to increase prices for finished products as the cost of crude oil soars to $130 a barrel, amid escalating war between Russia-Ukraine.

March has been a hard month for the citizens of East Africa as the cost of living soared, leaving the poor staring at destitution and businesses reeling. While the situation has been largely blamed on external factors such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month and the subsequent disruption of the global supply chain, citizens have been petitioning their governments to urgently find measures to cushion them.

