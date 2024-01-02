Clerics call for peace, end to corruption in New Year

The Bishop of Ankole Diocese, the Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa, has expressed concern over a section of Ugandans who are already discussing possible outcomes of the 2026 General Election.

While giving the New Year’s sermon at St James Cathedral, Ruharo in Mbarara City, Rev Mwesigwa said the leadership positions that Ugandans hold are just for a moment, and that God knows how to take care of any transition.

“It’s coming to 2026 and some of you are already anxious of what is going to happen in terms of leadership for this country, don’t get worried, God has a plan and purpose for his people,” Bishop Mwesigwa said.

He urged the public to trust and only obey their God because he fulfils his promises. The bishop also lashed out at politicians that never fulfil their pledges and promises, something he said derails development.

“It’s very unfortunate that many politicians don’t fulfil pledges. The modern world is living in the post truth era, people don’t want to live by the truth, this delays development,” Bishop Mwesigwa said.

The Archbishop of Mbarara, His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha, while preaching at Nyamitanga Cathedral in Mbarara City, appealed to leaders to be trustworthy in serving people.

“If you lead people with integrity, the Lord will guide and you will execute your responsibilities diligently and your communities will develop,” Archbishop Bainomugisha said.

He appealed to Christians to always pray and trust the Lord, and that this will give them courage, power, and knowledge to make their dreams possible.

At All Saints Cathedral Kampala, the assistant Kampala Diocese Bishop, Hannington Mutebi, urged Ugandans to strongly fight against corruption.

“You can decide to say no to corruption as much as we point fingers here and there. But you have a role to play, maybe once we are determined as Ugandans, for those who are in civil service and say, ‘for me, no, I will not be corrupt’. Our leaders help us. But if there is no good will for fighting corruption in this nation. It is gone. But it depends on us as individuals,” Bishop Mutebi said.

At St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Most Rev Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, tasked Christians to embrace behaviour change and live a life that reflects God and do away with corruption, stealing and killing.

“We thank God for this year, we cannot take it for granted. Life is a God-given commodity. Let us have a mindset in the things we do, especially behaviour change, and have a reflection of God in whatever we do and say,” he said.

“I call upon Ugandans to treat each other very well. Things to do with killing one another, stealing, and corruption should not be promoted this year. Let us promote sanity, stop hypocrisy and be real,” Archbishop Kaziimba told the congregation.

In a message read for him by Buganda’s second deputy Katikkiro and Minister of Finance, Investment, Planning and Economic Development, Mr Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi urged his subjects never to lose hope, saying God does not forget his people.

The Kabaka advised parents to guide their children as they use social media and also teach them their cultural values.

“I call upon parents to help children that are in this holiday season to use social media well. Our children need to know and learn their cultural norms and traditions which starts from home,” Kabaka Mutebi said.

At Rubaga Cathedral, the Kampala Archdiocesan Chancellor, Rev Dr Pius Male Ssentumbwe, urged the faithful to pray for people in Uganda and those living in countries ravaged by wars and conflicts.

Rev Ssentumbwe also reiterated the Pope’s New Year’s message to the world, which encourages the faithful to utilise technology (Artificial Intelligence) in promoting peace and development.

“We have to spread the gospel of using technology for peace, but not to cause disasters and injustices. If not used well, technology can destroy families, relationships and even nations,” Rev Ssentumbwe said.

Rev Fr John Mpanga, the Parish Priest at Christ the King Kampala, urged Christians to always remain loyal and holy when God uplifts them to another level.

“We should acknowledge that we shall always be under his protection even when we go to better and greater heights,” Fr Mpanga said.

Rev Samuel George Egesa Bogerere, the Bishop of Bukedi Diocese, cautioned Christians against diverting resources meant to improve the welfare of unprivileged communities and undermining others based on tribal lines.

While delivering his New Year massage at St Peter’s Cathedral in Tororo where he also confirmed 108 children into the Anglican faith, Bishop Emmanuel Obbo described the corrupt as strong enemies of development.

He urged Christians to use the New Year as a u-turn in their lives by using the weaknesses that they could have had last year as grounds for greater improvements in their lives.

Brother Ronnie Makabai, the general overseer of Holy City Ministries Bwerenga in Entebbe, urged Ugandans to focus on fighting household poverty and domestic related violence.

Brother Makabai castigated the Western countries for cutting aid to Uganda following the enactment of the contentious Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, and urged the government to maintain its stand.

At St Mark Cathedral in Luweero Diocese, Rev William Zziwa Mirimu, called for unity especially at the time when the diocese is struggling to get a new bishop.

“We need to embrace unity and pray for our diocese to get a new bishop. Many of us have gone through different challenges as we end the year but our hope as Christians is to remain faithful in God,” Rev Zziwa said.

At Kasana Cathedral, Kasana-Luweero Diocese, the Assistant Parish Priest, Rev Fr Brian Mukiibi, reminded the Christians to pray for peace to prevail in the country.

“God wants us to live a peaceful life and serve him as true Christians. It is the duty of a very Christian to ensure that all human beings live in peace,” he said.

In Wakiso District, Rev Fr Msgr Expedito Magembe, who led the crossing-over prayers at Mt Sion Prayer Centre at Bukalango, urged Christians to have faith in God and always look upon God in times of challenges.

“The impossible will become possible and you will succeed in whatever you do when you pray and trust in God,” Msgr Magembe said.

The South Ankole Diocese Bishop, Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe, advised Christians to make proper choices this year to avoid losing track of their lives.

Speaking during the New Year’s service at St Matthew Cathedral Kyamate, Bishop Ahimbisibwe, said making mixed choices leads to backsliding and temptations that make humanity disgraceful.

“Even when selecting seeds for planting, we ought to select a good breed of seed, a breed that has no mixed colours, because mixed colours attract low prices. God wants us to make good choices and that is when he can also choose us,” Bishop Ahimbisibwe said.

The Bishop of West Ankole Diocese, Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujuni, while preaching at St Peter’s Cathedral, Bweranyangi in Bushenyi–Ishaka Municipality, appealed to Christians to evaluate the challenges and opportunities they have made in the past year so as to make informed decisions that will transform them in the New Year.

“Look back and see to what extent you’ve been able to achieve the resolutions you made at the beginning of the year. Know what you did well as well as what you failed, and why. This will help you make informed decisions and resolutions for the New Year,” Bishop Twinomujuni said.

Rev Esmond Serunjogi, the Parish Priest of St Andrew’s Church of Uganda in Misindye, Mukono District, asked the faithful to be prayerful and watchful against any evil in Uganda.

Pr Henry Nyanzi of Seeta Victory Church urged Ugandans do desist from witchcraft and seek God’s divine intervention when they get sick or face challenges in life.

“Let’s turn to God to solve all our needs. No human blood can heal you of any ailment or make you rich,” he said.