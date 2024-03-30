Clerics dismayed by corruption,  insecurity

Members of the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC) yesterday used the ecumenical Way of the Cross event to urge Ugandans to desist from corruption, conflicts, mockery but instead love one another.

“We are wounded by the stone of corruption. Others are wounded by the stone of jealousy, envy, and mockery. Don’t let money lead you into temptation the way it did Judas Iscariot, who received 30 pieces of silver and betrayed Jesus Christ,” said Rt Rev Joseph Anthony Zziwa, the UJCC chairperson.

“We are seeing the constant fights in families and organisations. Money is exchanging hands left and right,” he added.

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu in a joint statement said the government—especially security agencies—should ensure that perpetrators of gun violence are prosecuted.

“We thank God for the relative peace in our country. However, as Uganda Joint Christian Council, we note with concern the gun violence that is going on in our country. We pray that God continues to protect the lives of our innocent people,” he said, adding, “According to the NRA/NRM 10-point programme, corruption is one of the vices to be fought in Uganda, however corruption is persistent and widespread throughout the country. Let us make our country a better place to be in.”

Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabe, the State Minister for Kampala, said: “You dip your long fingers into the government offers and steal to accumulate wealth. When you die, your children will sell off all the property immediately because you acquired it through corrupt means.”

While reading a joint Easter statement, Rev Zziwa wished the believers a joyful Easter, saying Jesus’ resurrection is the basis of Christian faith.

Pilgrims for this year’s Way of the Cross event were flagged off from various stations by clerics, including Paul Ssemogerere, the archdiocese of Kampala; the archbishop of the Church of Uganda; and Metropolitan Jeronymos Muzeeyi, the archbishop of the Orthodox Church.