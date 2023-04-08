Live according to the spirit of the risen Christ, says episcopal chair

Dear brothers and sisters, receive Easter greetings from the Catholic Bishops of the Uganda Episcopal Conference. May the love and peace of the Risen Christ be with you always!

We congratulate you for your spiritual growth during the Lenten Season as you continue living the impact of that transforming experience. The Pope’s message this year reflects on the Lenten period as an opportunity in our spiritual transformation in light of the transfiguration of Jesus (Lk. 9:28 – 36).

After the death of Christ, his disciples and many Jewish leaders were disoriented at the meaning of the death of Christ and more so to the claim of his resurrection (Lk. 24:13-35). But as St. Paul later said “if Christ had not risen, our faith would be in vain” (1 Cor. 15: 12 – 13).

With Christ’s death we have died to sin and with his resurrection we have risen to new life (Rom 6:1-4). Therefore, the spirit of anger, alienation, hatred, greed, intolerance, corruption, indifference, injustice, insubordination, immorality, selfishness and violence are incompatible with the people who have risen with Christ and are led by the Spirit (Gal 5:13-25). When one opts to live by the influence of the flesh alone, he or she remains in the tomb; then that person is not risen with Christ. Beware of any ideology or behaviour that distracts you from our focus on the Risen Christ.

As Christians we have strived to live the new life and repented for our shortfalls during lent, an opportunity of encounter with God and love of our neighbour (Jn 13:34). The experience is a continuous process of spiritual growth throughout the year. Consequently, it is imperative for us Christians to live according to the positive outcome of the Lenten period in our daily lives.

For this reason, we exhort you to live according to the spirit of the risen Christ continuously to enable ourselves die to sin and rise to the newness of life. Let us avoid remaining in the tomb (Rom. 6:6). Jesus’ victory over death (sin) is the reason for us to rejoice and be glad during the Eastertide and always.

Happy Easter to you all!

Rt. Rev. Joseph Antony Zziwa