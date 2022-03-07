Kasana-Luweero Diocese marks 25 years in existence

L-R: State Minister for Higher Education Dr JC Muyingo, Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemwogerere, Apostolic Nuncio Luigi Bianco, and Kasana -Luweero Diocesan Administrator Msgr Francis Xavia Mpamga pose for a photo during the Silver Jubilee celebrations. Photo | Dan Wandera

By  Dan Wandera

What you need to know:

  • Kampala Archbishop and former Kasana-Luweero Diocesan bishop Paul Ssemwogerere congratulated the Christians for the Silver Jubilee that coincided with the first Sunday of the lent season where Christians have to embrace love, charity and serve God.

Hundreds of Christians on Sunday turned up to the Kasana-Luweero Diocese headquarters to celebrate the Silver Jubilee. The anniversary celebrations were marked with pomp but without a Diocesan bishop.

