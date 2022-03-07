Kasana-Luweero Diocese marks 25 years in existence

Hundreds of Christians on Sunday turned up to the Kasana-Luweero Diocese headquarters to celebrate the Silver Jubilee. The anniversary celebrations were marked with pomp but without a Diocesan bishop.

Kampala Archbishop and former Kasana-Luweero Diocesan bishop Paul Ssemwogerere congratulated the Christians for the Silver Jubilee that coincided with the first Sunday of the lent season where Christians have to embrace love, charity and serve God.

“We have achieved a lot and the challenges before us are many as we celebrate the Silver Jubilee. This is an area that has lagged behind in terms of development programs. This is an area that bore the brunt of the liberation war. We need a more robust approach to liberating our area from poverty. Our pioneer Church leaders brought the good seed that we must help nature,” he said.

The Apostolic Nuncio, His Excellence Luigi Bianco, and the Chairperson of the Episcopal Conference, Bishop Anthony Ziwa of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese delivered the timely congratulatory messages for the Silver Jubilee urging Christians to pray, love, and use the lent season as a source of spiritual strength.

“The great works of the pioneer bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese, the Late Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga inspired the Christians to the great works. This Diocese is great. You gave birth to two Archbishops of Kampala. The great foundations laid by the past leaders should be a source of inspiration,” he said.

Bishop Ziwa was quick to remind the Christians, government, and the residents of the greater Luweero areas that the poor road network in the area needs an upgrade.

“This diocese was created just 10 years after the liberation struggle. The late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga and his team came at a time when the area greatly needed support. We need to build on what the former leaders established,” he added.

Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, who represented Vice President Jesca Alupo pledged more government support for development programs targeting the welfare of the people.

“The responsibility of grooming a strong foundation for the future generation is upon us as parents, church leaders, and the government. We should not apportion responsibility irresponsibly but work as a team to groom a better future for our children,” she said.

“The covid-19 pandemic lockdown gave us a big challenge. We thought that the parents were in a better position to keep the children responsibly but we were all proved wrong. Many children got spoilt at the hands of their own guardians. This is a big lesson that we must work as a team. The government will boost the development projects targeting most of these areas,” she added.

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Hon Mathias Mpuuga, and State Ministers for Higher Education, Dr JC Muyingo among other officials attended the function.

