Computer scientist creates software to support farmers

A Ugandan computer scientist has created a web application designed to help farmers in record keeping and access to information on the best investment decisions.

The app also helps farmers keep track of their operations, financial records, and offers guidance on successful farming techniques and the best-farming methods.

Ms Mercy Nekesa, an entrepreneur in Mbale City and a founder of Raining Vegetables Ltd, built the app.

The app, which can be accessed via a browser on mobile devices, was built between last July to February this year.

Ms Nekesa is one of the 150 women entrepreneurs who was equipped during the Rising Woman Training in Mbale last month.

The training was organised by Monitor Publications Limited in partnership with dfcu Bank and Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) in the fifth edition of the Rising Woman initiative.

The initiative aims at recognising, celebrating, and promoting a culture of mentorship among women in business.

It also equips entrepreneurs with basic business skills to start, grow, and manage different kinds of businesses.

Ms Nekesa, who graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo in the US, told Daily Monitor last week that the app helps farmers increase their produce and income.

“The app helps the farmers choose the best farming sectors to invest in based on aspects such as their location, budget, and climate. It helps farmers to track their farm activities from any location at any time,” she said.

Ms Nekesa said the software also does financial analysis of the farm in real-time to ensure that farmers have accurate records and use approved farming methods.

“Farmers can use the app to track all the processes ranging from planting, labour input, harvest, and profits, among others so that they can ably make the right decisions,” she said.

The computer scientist added that the software also makes it easier for organisations and companies to track multiple farmers from anywhere at any time.

“This software will become the go-to resource for promoting successful commercial farming in Uganda because over-reliance on subsistence is the main cause of the continued high poverty levels,” she said.

Ms Leslie Mutumba, the investment executive (SMEs) at UIA, said women enterprises play a crucial role in the development of the country.

Essential tool

“We realised that most of the SMEs in the country are women-owned. We only want them to streamline the way they run their business, especially as regards to keeping records and formalising their businesses,” she said.

The Uganda National Panel survey released in 2019 showed that 75 percent of Ugandans without formal education engage agriculture.