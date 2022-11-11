Concern as 7 health projects stall in Namutumba

At least seven projects worth Shs148m under the Namutumba District health department, which were given to the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade, have stalled, raising concerns among technical staff, politicians and residents.

The projects include construction of two stance pit latrines at Namuwondo Health Centre II in Namutumba Sub-county (Shs10m), reroofing the Out Patient Department (OPD) at Kisimu Health Centre II in Kizuba Sub-county (Shs20m) and renovating the extension office of the District Health Officer (DHO) at Shs13m.

Others are the construction of placenta pits at Kiranga Health Centre II in Kibaale Sub-county and Nangonde Health Centre II in Nangonde Town Council at a combined cost of Shs10m, fencing Bulange Health Centre III in Bulange Sub-county and Magada Health Centre III in Magada Sub-county at Shs30m and Shs65m respectively.

Dr James Kirya, the DHO, in an interview on Tuesday, said: “The UPDF Engineering Brigade was given seven projects totaling Shs148m - all planned for in the Financial Year 2021/22 - but no work is going on and the delay has caused a big gap in service delivery.”

Dr Kirya noted that the District has inadequate health infrastructure and medical supplies that has resulted in consistent stock out of medicines at health facilities, especially during pandemics and upsurges.

Background

In July 2021, President Museveni directed the UPDF Engineering Brigade to take over the construction of all government projects, including schools and health facilities in the country effective FY 2021/22.

Museveni’s decision was informed by the timely and quality construction projects executed by the UPDF construction Brigade as opposed to alleged sluggishness, shoddy works and untimely completion of projects in the hands of private contractors.

Whereas construction works will be done by the UPDF Engineering Brigade, the Accounting Officers will be responsible for the direct supervision of the works and contract management.



Officials speak out

Mr Emmanuel Ofwono, the Namutumba District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), said: “All contracts which were awarded to the UPDF Engineering Brigade have not been worked upon countrywide, but anytime from now the Namutumba projects will be worked upon.”

Mr Ofwono added that he has written to relevant offices and expects work on the projects to kick off “anytime from now”.

According to Mr Ofwono, a number of government projects in the District are not well-monitored. “As we wait for the UPDF Engineering Brigade to start work, let us play our part as health department,” he said.

Mr David Mukisa, the District chairperson, called for the need to expedite the process before the current financial year ends, warning that they have already started the budget processes for the next financial year (2023/2024).