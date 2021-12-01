Concern as Buvuma blood storage fridges remain unused

A health work checks inside a gas fridge borrowed from the UNEPI funded project at Katamiiro health center on Buvuma Island. Photo/ Dennis Ssebwami.

By  Denis Ssebwami  &  Dan Wandera

What you need to know:

  • The district information officer, Mr Zobia Wasswa, explains that they have made all possible efforts to communicate to the Ministry of Health for a possible intervention but they are yet to get any help.

Two fridges meant to store blood at Kitamiiro Health Centre IV in Buvuma District have not been utilised three years after they were supplied by the Ministry of Health.
The Ministry of Health in 2018 supplied the fridges to the health centre that happens to be the top referral facility for the island district.

