Concern as fire guts third Busia school in two weeks

At least 20 pupils at Sibirisye Primary School, Lumino-Majanji Town Council, Busia District escaped unscathed after fire gutted a boys' dormitory on Wednesday morning.

The fire, which is said to have started at around 1am, left the pupils' and school's property worth an unspecified amount of money destroyed.

Regean Mukisa, one of the survivors, who is also said to have woken up his colleagues, said: "I first smelt petrol and shortly, saw fire coming through one of the ventilation to the dormitory."

The Busia Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Micheal Kibwika, confirmed the fire outbreak, saying police are probing the cause.

The latest fire outbreak is the third in Busia District within two weeks, after the first incident at Victory Nursery and Primary School on March 18, which left four children dead.