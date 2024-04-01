Police tasked on investigations as Busia dorm fire victims are buried

Police have been called upon to expedite the probe into the dormitory fire that gutted a boys’ dormitory at Victory Nursery and Primary School, claiming four pupils and leaving scores injured.

The plea from local and religious leaders was made as James Magero, John Richard Oburu, Ali Muhmood Hari and David Makokha Pedro were at the weekend laid to rest at various locations in Busia and Tororo districts.

The burials were carried out after police handed over the bodies to their respective families following a week-long successful matching of their DNA samples with their parents.

Makhoha, Magero and Hari were buried in separate villages within Busia District, while Oburu was laid to rest in Iyolwa, Tororo District.

During Hali’s burial in Bugunduhira village, Dabani sub-county, two pupils of Victory Nursery and Primary School, in a message read out to the mourners, tasked police to expedite the investigations into the cause of the fire.

“We bring condolences to this family, but also urgently demand that police expedite the investigations so that the deceased and their families can get the justice they deserve,” one of the pupils said.

The Madibira ‘B’ village LC1 chairman, Twaha Ogoola, said that he was “anxiously waiting” for a conclusive police report of the suspected arson attack at the school.

“We highly believe that the fire was started by an arsonist, but request police to do what is required of them so that those behind the fire and their motives are known,” he said.

Lumino-Majanji town council LC3 chairman, Clement Oguttu, asked residents to volunteer whatever leads on the cause of the fire to the police if they are to have the culprits brought to book, lest the file be closed without any concrete report coming out.

In Nangwe village, shop owners and mourners congregated and prayed for Magero before he was taken for burial in Budandu village; however, calls for investigations were dominant.

Mr Kopolyano Wandera, the deceased’s father, described him as a devoted Christian and key member of Sunday School at the St John’s Church of Uganda.

“I will remember him for waking me up every Sunday morning to go for prayers,” he said.

Former Busia District LC5 chairman, Ouma Adeya, urged the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Michael Kibwika, to come out with a security report detailing who was behind the torching of the boys’ dormitory.

The Samia Bugwe Archdeacon, Rev Barnabas Muniala, who presided over Magero’s burial, said: “We hear that somebody set fire to the dormitory, killing these innocent souls and as a Church, we condemn the act.”