Congolese refugees start journey back home

A section of Congolese refugees that were living in different settlement camps in Uganda have started returning back home claiming that the presence of the East African Community forces has relatively pacified the area.

Armed conflict between rebel groups and the Congolese government has long persisted, forcing about 70,000 Congolese nationals to flee into Kisoro District before they were relocated to different refugee settlement camps in Uganda.

In March this year, the East African Community forces were deployed in the troubled North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo for a peace mission and since their deployment, calm has returned.

“Rutshuru territory is relatively peaceful. All the Congolese refugees that are interested to return to their home country are welcome. Those that have returned home have been welcomed by their friends and relatives in the areas of Tshengerero, Bunagana, Kahungu, Mabenga and Kinyandoni in Rutshuru territory,” said UPDF spokesperson for the Ugandan army contingent in DR Congo, Capt Hassan Kato.

The Kisoro Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Shafiq Ssekandi on Tuesday said that although the number of Congolese refugees returning home has been low, a total of 307 from Nakivale Settlement Camp went back home through Bunagana border post at the weekend.

Meanwhile, while some refugees are heading home, others are entering Uganda.

“In March this year, 1,621 Congolese refugees crossed into Uganda through the Bunagana border post seeking refugee status. In April this year the number of Congolese crossing into Uganda through Bunagana border post increased to 3,318. All these fleeing Congolese refugees claim that they came from Goma, Masisi, Kichanga Jomba, Tongo, Binza and Uvira areas located in South Kivu as they run away from armed conflict,” Ssekandi observed.

Refugees say

On Tuesday, some of the refugees returning home from the settlement camps in Uganda that include Mbose Wanyagasane, Franseni Wimana and Clodian Mukeshimana told Monitor that they were set to resume normal life.

“I am returning home to do agriculture because the area is now peaceful. The situation in the settlement camps in Uganda is not easy because of insufficient services especially medical care, food supplies and land allocated to each family. I will remain in my home area of Bunagana in DR Congo as long as peace prevails,” Wanyagasane said.