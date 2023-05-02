Congolese refugees  stranded in Busia

At least 114 Congolese refugees, including 36 adults and 78 children, are stranded at the Busia border after escaping from various refugee settlement camps in Western Uganda.

The refugees, who are reportedly from Lwamanja Camp in Kyegegwa District, Kyangwale Camp in Hoima City and Nakivale Camp in Kamwenge District, were stopped by Kenya police at the Busia-Kenya border and forced back to the Ugandan side of the border.

Mr Grace Kanuna, the deputy Busia Resident District Commissioner, said after being denied entry into Kenya, the refugees walked to Busia Police Station where they were directed to God’s Property Church in Busia Town.

They are currently being housed at the Church premises.

Pastor Lawrence Luumu of the God’s Property Church said the first batch of refugees started arriving on Tuesday last week and since then, their numbers have been increasing.

“I first received 12 refugees on Tuesday, then 15 were brought by police on Wednesday morning and since then, the number has grown to over 100,” Mr Luumu said in an interview at the weekend.

At the Church, the refugees arrived without water, beddings and food, and are depending on handouts from the well-wishers who are mainly the Christians.

Pastor Luumu said whereas authorities in Busia Town are aware of the presence of refugees at his Church, none had come in to contribute money or food to the Congolese families.

“We are feeding them with porridge mixed with milk, while for food, we are giving them posho, beans, rice and cabbage,” Mr Luumu said, adding that contributions are largely from Church members, who have also offered to cook for them.

Ms Gertrude Barasa, one of the Church members, said her love for humanity had driven her to support the refugees.

Related Refugees stranded in Isingiro National

Plight in camps

Mr Joko Saleh, a refugee, said four of his children had reportedly fled from Lwamanja Drefugee Camp in Kyegegwa after authorities reduced the amount of money they were recieveing from Shs30,000 to Shs12,000.

“At first, I was being paid a subsistence allowance of Shs30,000, which was reduced to Shs19,000 and later to Shs12,000. It was too little to cater for my family,” Mr Saleh said.

He added that whereas he did not know where he was going, in Kenya, he hoped to get something to do and provide basic needs for his wife and children.

“Even if I die now, that does not matter. What is important is ensuring that my wife and children are able to lead a better life,” he said.

Ms Sharota Akiiki, who lost her husband in Congo before fleeing to Uganda six years ago, said life at Lwamanja Refugee Camp has been tough.

She added that previously, the family had land where they would cultivated crops to supplement on the money they were being paid, but all their gardens have allegedly been given away.