Congolese student who spent decade in refugee camp in Uganda lands Shs890m scholarship

Juliane Lukambo, a high school graduate in Ohio, USA has won herself $240,000 (about Shs890 million) in University scholarships after graduating top of her class.

Lukambo had settled in Uganda for a decade as a Congolese refugee before her family moved to the US only in 2015.

"Due to the ongoing war, we had to move to Uganda as refugees. So, that's where I spent most of my childhood," she said in a news release from Columbus City Schools.

"Life in the refugee camps was not easy," Lukambo recollects.

Lukambo attributes her success to hard work and embraces the scholarship as a reward for her work.

“I’ve worked really hard all of these years with taking college classes, being involved, and getting the scholarships is showing recognition that I did a lot, and the reward is what I get,” she said in a release from Columbus City Schools.

Lukambo further describes what it means being in a foreign land, especially for the first time, saying you never know what to expect. She went to the USA and became a diverse student participating in various sports excellently at high school while paying close attention to her academics and internships, according to the district.