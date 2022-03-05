Conservationists ask govt to reverse legalised wildlife trade

Some of the recovered ivory and hippo teeth. PHOTO/FILE/ENID NINSIIMA 

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • But Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), challenged the allegation, saying the licensed traders are closely monitored to ensure they only sell animals they have bred in regulated facilities.  

The World Animal Protection (WAP), an international organisation promoting animal welfare, has said the legalisation of wildlife trade by government is increasing threats of extinction of important wild animals.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.