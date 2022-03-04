Keep the fight to conserve wildlife

A crested crane. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

  • The issue: Wildlife conservation
  • Our view:  Communities, especially those neighbouring game parks, should also be continually sensitised about the importance of conserving wildlife and engaged as partners in this cause. Revenue sharing is also a good way to get locals to agree to the wildlife conservation agenda. 

Yesterday Uganda joined the rest of the world to celebrate the World Wildlife Day under the theme, Recovering key species of ecosystem. 

