Conservationists plant trees to restore forest cover around River Rwizi

Over 500 indigenous tree species have been planted in the move to restore forest cover around River Rwizi in Mbarara District.

Absa Bank Uganda in collaboration with Bishop Stuart University started this drive after various concerns about the disappearing forest cover and degradation which has brought about flooding and climate change effects in the area.

Mr Albert Byaruhanga, the Absa Bank’s Business Banking Director, says the drive aims at environmental sustainability, highlighting the importance of collective action in safeguarding the environment.

“We have planted 500 trees in support of the great initiative of World Earth Day. Absa staff from Kampala and Mbarara have volunteered their time and manpower to participate in this tree-planting exercise. We believe that we must all play a role in conserving and restoring the environment to protect our quality of life,” he said.

He added: “We look forward to planting over 1 million trees over the next three years under environmental sustainability efforts in our citizenship agenda. This initiative aims to mitigate climate change, reduce air pollution, and enhance the well-being of communities while preserving Uganda’s natural Environment.”

The Vice Chancellor of Bishop Stuart University, Prof Gershom Atukunda expressed gratitude to Absa Bank for their corporate social responsibility, which included providing financial literacy education and contributing to environmental conservation efforts.

“On behalf of the University l extend our gratitude to ABSA bank for this valuable partnership in restoring the environment, rest assured, we are committed to nurturing the trees with utmost care as we are trying to restore the forest around River Rwizi,” he said.