Construction of multi-billion facilities at Elgon college kicks off

The construction of multi-billion facilities under Uganda Skills Development Project (USDP) at Uganda Technical College (UTC) – Elgon in Mbale City is poised to promote hands–on skills in eastern region.

The facilities include a brick laying shop, roofing shop, concrete shop, soil lab, plumbing and electrical demonstration room, welding and fabrication lab, and administration block, girl’s hostel, among others, at Shs16 billion.

The project, which is funded by the World Bank, has been contracted to Vambeco Enterprise LTD and Excel Construction Company. It is expected to be completed in nine months.

During the ground-breaking ceremony at the weekend, Dr Jane Egau, the director of higher technical education and training in the Ministry of Education, said the initiative is aimed at upgrading the college to provide practical skills needed in the job market.

“All this is part of the critical reforms to enhance the capacity of the vocational institutions to deliver high quality and demand driven training programmes in the country,” Dr Egau said.

UTC Elgon is one of the six vocational colleges that the government in 2012 turned into centres of excellence to support skills training in priority sectors of construction, manufacturing and agriculture in the country.

The curriculum and non curriculum based facilities are being implemented in the colleges through USDP, a five-year initiative that was formulated in 2016 costing $100m.

Dr Egau said the government’s aim is to transform Business Technical Vocational Education and Training to a comprehensive system of skills delivery for development. The Mbale chief administrative officer, Ms Loyce Joyce Nambozo, said the infrastructural development will give the institution an added advantage to their call to upgrade it into a university.

Future plans

The institution has been earmarked to become a public university of science and technology in Bugisu Sub-region .

“This college has been earmarked to become a public university and with this infrastructure and equipment development, it will be upgraded in the near future,” she said.

Mr Paul Mulima, the college principal, said the acquisition of the new structures and equipment will improve infrastructure.

“I also encourage parents and members of the general public to enroll the youth to gain these valuable skills,” he said.

Mr Douglas Tumwine, the project manager, expects the works to be completed within the time frame.

“Our aim is to have works completed within the contract sum and in addition, the works should reflect value for money,” he said, adding that contractors should also expedite the construction with excellent workmanship.

Mr Tumwine said similar civil works will also be undertaken at Butaleja Technical Institute in Butaleja District, Kasoda Technical institute (Pallisa) and Kaliro technical institute (Kaliro) .

Mr Hussein Gwandya, the village chairperson of UTC Elgon central cell, said the project will help to fight unemployment and poverty.

About the college

UTC Elgon, which will specialise in building and construction under the USDP, was founded in 1931 as a training centre for the World War I veterans before it was upgraded into government tertiary institution in 1984.

Other colleges such as UTC Lira will specialise in roads and construction, UTC Bushenyi in manufacturing, Bukalasa in Agriculture, Kichwamba in construction, oil and gas material and finally, Kigumba in oil and gas.