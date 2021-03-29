Corruption, loss of integrity eating up our country – Retired Bishop Muhima

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

Acts of corruption and the general loss of integrity that are seen at the public offices, private institutions, and society in general in Uganda will require an overhaul of the mindset of individuals and leaders to bring about sanity in the country, Retired Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese Dr Edward Muhima has said.

“Uganda is a sick country. I have been around to see for myself what has been happening since the early days of independence. The current situation is very worrying. Corruption, theft, and lack of integrity are the order of the day. We are going through a tough time,” Dr Muhima told parents, staff of Ndejje SS during a dedication service on Palm Sunday.

“The general loss of moral fiber in Uganda has not been brought by animals like the monkeys and baboons but human beings. Nobody can come out and pin the wild animals for the sickening environment that defines our public and private institutions. If Uganda is to be changed, then the responsibility is with us all and not a single individual. If Uganda is going to be healed from the current ugly situation, then the responsibility is for you and me. You should not point fingers but work out how you can be renewed spiritually to overcome the challenges. For leaders, it’s not enough to look religious outwardly but be a Christian and learn to humble yourself, repent of the evil and ask God to enable you to live a changed life. It would be a different case if I was not talking from an informed view and experience on an elderly person who has had a chance to see the changes,” Dr Muhima, who is still an active evangelist, advised.

However, the State Minister for Ethics and Integrity, Fr Simon Lokodo, in a brief interview with this reporter said that while he believes that every citizen has the duty and responsibility to live a morally upright life, free of corruption among other evil vices, the country is not totally broken down.

“It is true that our society is characterised with corrupt tendencies not limited to public institutions but spread through different areas. I do not want to believe that the country is entirely sick and totally broken down. I also support the idea that Ugandans need to discard all corrupt tendencies and learn to build on the moral fiber that is degenerating. Indeed God wants us to come clean and live according to his ways,” Fr Lokodo said.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com