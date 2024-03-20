Councilor detained after three pages of NRM membership register go missing

Police in Kasese District in Rwenzori Sub-region, Western Uganda have detained a councilor representing Kisanga Cell in the Central Division of Kasese Municipality for allegedly tampering with the membership register of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Mr Leonard Kasereka is currently detained at Kasese central police station after he allegedly tore three pages from one of the party register during the membership update and verification exercise that ended on Sunday.p

SP Luka Mbusa, the acting regional police spokesperon, said Kasereka has been evading authorities since Sunday when he was reported to police but turned himself in on Tuesday.

"We received a complaint from the NRM regarding tampering with their members' register. It was reported that three pages were removed from the register by the suspect. Although we recovered the register, the suspect had been on the run until he surrendered to the police. Our political crimes desk is currently handling the matter," SP Mbusa stated.

The police spokesperson disclosed that Kasereka will face charges of malicious damage and theft.

"It remains unclear why the suspect, a local leader, hid the members' register and later removed pages from it. We are investigating the motive, and once our investigations are concluded, he will be taken to court to face the charges," Mr Mbusa added.

Kasereka was on March 17 reportedly entrusted with delivering a copy of the NRM register to the Registrar of Kisanga A Cell, one Wilson Mbusa. However, he didn’t deliver the register as expected.

This raised suspicion and a search for him was mounted. Police recovered the register from his home with three pages missing.

A case of malicious damage and theft was subsequently registered by police as they searched for him.