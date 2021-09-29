Couple perishes in Mpigi motor accident  

By BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME More by this Author

Traffic Police in Katonga Region are investigating a Tuesday evening motor accident in which a couple that was riding on a motorcycle died along the Kampala –Masaka highway .

According to Ms Julie Nakatte, an eye witness, Abdul Kibudde,50, and his wife Aisha Nakitto, 45, were knocked by a speeding vehicle at around 6:30pm at Mpambire Village in Mpigi District.

“The speeding dark blue vehicle was overtaking a truck and ended up ramming into the couple which was riding on a motorcycle. The man died on spot after sustaining serious injuries on the head and the wife and died a few hours later after being admitted to Double Cure Hospital in Mpigi Town,” she said on Wednesday.

She said a young girl, Aisha Nassali, 12, who was also traveling with the couple on the motorcycle, sustained serious injuries and is admitted to Mpigi Health Centre IV.

Ms Nakatte said the driver of the ill-fated dark blue saloon car did not stop after the accident.

According to Sheikh Arafaat Kasule Makondeere, a brother to Kibudde, the couple was returning from a burial in Lukaya, Kalungu District.

Advertisement

"They got involved in an accident on their way back, it is unfortunate that they did not reach home,” he said.

Ms Lydia Tumushabe, the Katonga Regional Police spokesperson said after learning about the accident, they used the footage of CCTVs installed along the Kampala-Masaka highway and intercepted the vehicle, a dark blue Mitsubishi Pajero, registration number UBK025B at Nsangi, Wakiso District and arrested the driver.

“We have also intercepted a dump truck Registration Number UBJ OO3B and arrested the driver Godfrey Seguya,36, of Kasangati in Wakiso District to help us with investigations,” she said.

She blamed the accident on reckless driving on the part of the Pajero driver.

The couple is being buried today afternoon at Kakubo Village in Butambala District.



