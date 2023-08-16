Court asked to dismiss appeal by Mowzey Radio’s killer

A panel of three justices at the Court of Appeal has been asked to dismiss an appeal in which the killer of Ugandan musician Moses Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio sought to challenge his 14-year jail term.

In October 2019, then Entebbe High Court Judge Jane Frances Abodo convicted Godfrey Wamala aka Troy of Radio’s manslaughter in early 2018.

While sentencing him, Justice Abodo reiterated that “Wamala did not have malice aforethought to kill Radio despite the fact that the Goodlyfe Crew member died following a bar brawl.”

Dissatisfied with court ruling, Wamala through his lawyers of Rwakafuuzi & Co. Advocates on November 8, 2019 filed a notice of appeal indicating that they would later file the grounds for challenging the ruling through a memorandum of appeal.

Almost four years later, Wamala on August 16, 2023 appeared before a panel of three Court of Appeal Justices via video conferencing for the hearing of his latest appeal.

Prosecution asked Wednesday’s court led by Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera to dismiss Wamala’s appeal reasoning that he (Wamala) was not interested in pursuing his own appeal after failing to file the grounds of his challenge to the initial court ruling.

“As prosecution, we furnished the applicant (Wamala) with all the court records to enable him in his appeal. To date, he has not yet done anything,” lead prosecutor Joseph Kyomuhendo told court which was also attended by Justices Irene Mulyagonja and Monica Mugenyi.

However, Wamala refuted the State’s request to have his appeal dismissed. Wamala argued that the State had not made full disclosure which includes evidence of the first prosecution witness- despite writing several letters seeking for the same from the registrar since 2021.

“I have been writing to the registrar about the missing information which I wanted to share with my new lawyer Sylvia Namawejje but I have not gotten any feedback apart from letters showing that receipt to the court,” Wamala said.

“Apart from me and Kyomuhendo who was present in court at the time of my conviction, there is nobody who can understand the missing information I am talking about which I believe will help me out in my appeal. I seek an adjournment,” he added.

But court registrar Lillian Bucyana held that Namawejje verified with court and indicated that she had all the necessary documents even as she did not appear in court.

The trial justices adjourned the matter until the next convenient court session.

