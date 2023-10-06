Court drops criminal charges against music promoter Abitex

Court has dismissed charges against music promoter Abbey Musinguzi, commonly known as Abitex, nine months after he was accused of negligence, among others, and causing a stampede at a New Year’s Eve festival.

Abitex, 52, and businessman Elvis Francis Jjuuko, facing 13 counts, were accuse of causing the death of 11 people and bodily harm of two people over the event, which took place at Freedom City Mall in Wakiso District. They denied the charges.

When the two appeared yesterday before the Grade One Magistrate Igga Adiru at Makindye Court for the mention of their case, the court decided to dismiss the case for want of prosecution (prosecution not showing interest in prosecuting the case).

The Constitution demands a speedy and fair trial for suspects.

Magistrate Adiru, while dismissing the case, also said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) can always reinstate the case if they get witnesses in the case.

According to the charge sheet that was before court, the State claimed that Abitex, Jjuuko and others still at large on December 31, 2022 and January 1 at Freedom City Mall in Namasuba in Wakiso District, in a rush or negligent manner, caused the death of 11 people and two harmed by making an abrupt announcement to revellers to move out from the venue to the parking yard to watch the fireworks.

The prosecution had accused Abitex of closing other outlets of the venue, leaving only one small gate which could not make more than 20,000 people move out easily or safely, hence causing the death of some of them.

The deceased are Daniel Kibuuka, Ibrahim Kizito, Hakimati Nazama, Viola Nakanwagi, Mary Namyalo, Hadja Nakakande, Shafik Mwanje,Margret Nakatumba, Brian Musenero, Najura Kawusala while those injured are Aruna Buyondo and Sauda Nakalega.