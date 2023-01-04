Museveni orders speedy investigations into tragedy

President Museveni has demanded speedy investigation into the cause of deaths at Freedom City on the New Year eve.

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, who attended the burial ceremony of two children, who died in the stampede, told mourners that two people have already been arrested to help with investigations.

“The President has directed that he wants a detailed report about the incident...and police are still hunting for others who are still at large to help in investigations. The children have gone and other dear ones but it is very important that we get to the cause of the problem so that it doesn’t happen again,” she said.

The vice president was also flanked by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who said the victims’ parents did not commit any crime by going out with their children to celebrate the New Year.

“It was God’s plan because it’s usual for people to go out and come back after celebrations. We are mourning as a nation for the loss of our people,” she said.

The deceased are Daniella Kibuuka, 14, a Senior Two student at Saloma Secondary School in Wakiso District and Daniel Kibuuka, 7, a Primary Four pupil at Golden Ways Nursery and Primary School in Wakiso.

The duo are children of Mr Gabriel Sebukera Kibuuka and Ms Prossy Nakasi Mulindwa, both residents of Gangu B Cell, Busabala in Masaja Division of Makindye-Sabbagabu, Wakiso.

They were buried in their ancestral home in Masonde Cell, Kakumiro Town Council, Kakumiro District.

Rev Fr Sunday Godfrey of St Andrea Kahwa Catholic Church, who presided over the requiem mass, condemned the rampant road crashes that have claimed lives during the festive season.

“Many people have perished in fatal road crashes in the last two weeks. We are here mourning our two children. No one expected this kind of grief when they set out to celebrate the New Year. Let us accept what happened and not blame each other,” Fr Sunday said.

According to a postmortem report, the duo succumbed to suffocation.

Ms Alupo said police preliminary findings indicate that the stampede happened two minutes to the end of the year when the Master of Ceremonies urged revellers to go out in the parking yard to have a clear view of the fireworks display.

She added: “Everybody was running towards one narrow gate in two minutes. The police should take this as a very strong lesson so that such a thing doesn’t happen again. The investigations will also help us. If the culprits are found guilty they will be punished and the way they organise public ceremonies should be in line with public order and management act’’.

She also delivered Shs10 million to the family as condolence from the president.