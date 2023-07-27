Court orders Besigye arrest

Buganda Road Court in Kampala has issued a warrant of arrest against opposition leader, Dr Kizza Besigye and political activist Samuel Walter Mukaaku after the two allegedly absconded from the court in a case in which they are accused of inciting violence.



The court’s Grade One magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza was Thursday prompted to issue the warrant of arrest against the duo after the state prosecutor, Ivan Kyazze said it had become a “habit for the accused to abscond from court without any clear reasons making the conclusion of the case very difficult.”



“Your worship we have witnesses and they traveled from far but the accused persons have been absconding. They sometimes attend in turns as one can attend today then another next time. We pray that warrants of arrest be issued against the two accused persons and criminal summons issued against their sureties who are also not in court,” Mr Kyazze submitted.

However, the defence lawyer, Mr Musa Matovu told court that the accused had missed two court sessions because they had travelled out of the country and as a result, the lawyer and accused persons lost track of the dates for court proceedings.