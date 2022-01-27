Court orders lawyer Mabirizi to pay Shs300m for attacking judge on Facebook

City lawyer Male Mabirizi

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:

  • The High Court Civil Division Judge, Musa Ssekaana made the directive following a successful application by the Attorney General.  
  • Mabirizi has promised to appeal the decision, saying that he was never given a fair hearing.

The High Court in Kampala has ordered city lawyer, Male Mabirizi to pay Shs300 million for contempt of court following posts on his social media platforms attacking judicial officers.  

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.