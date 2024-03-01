Court summons minister Kitutu over Shs1.5b loss to govt

Court in Kampala has extended criminal summons against embattled Karamoja Affairs minister, Mary Goretti Kitutu to appear in court on charges of causing financial loss of over Shs1.5 billion loss to the government.

The Senior Principal Magistrate Grade One, Ebert Asiimwe was prompted to extend the summons after the minister failed to show up in court to take plea. The minister’s lawyers told court that she was too sick to appear in the dock.

Criminal summons were also issued against Ms Tracy Atuhirwe, the acting head of accounts in the OPM.

“I have heard the submissions of both the state and counsel for accused number three (Deogratius Masagazi) submitting that their client is facing delayed justice having spent eight months in the court system. I take note of the fact that nobody has control over their health condition. While justice delayed is justice denied there are circumstances where justice carried like in this case may be seen as justice buried,” Mr Asiimwe held.

Adding: “Therefore, court with such circumstances will adjourn and extended criminal summons against A1(Kitutu) and A4(Atuhirwe) and advise that lawyers of the said accused persons take steps to ensure that their clients appear in court for plea taking to enable the trial process to commence and ensure that investigations are complete. The matter is adjourned for mention on March 19.”

The minister is jointly charged with Mr Geoffrey Sseremba, the Secretary/ Accounting officer, Mr Masagazi, the head of the department, pacification and development programme and Ms Atuhirwe, all from the Office of the Prime minister (OPM).

Under the charge of causing financial loss, Inspector General of Government (IGG) contends that Ms Kitutu between February and June 2022 while performing her duties as Minister for Karamoja Affairs, failed to conduct various peace-building activities in the mineral-rich restive Karamoja sub-region knowing or having reason to believe that her omission would cause financial loss and indeed caused loss of over Shs1.5 billion to the government of Uganda.

Under count two of corruption, the IGG avers that Mr Sseremba and Mr Masagazi between February and June 2022 while at the OPM, Kampala, in the performance of their duties as Accounting Officer and Head of Department, Pacification and Development Program respectively, for the purpose of illicitly obtain benefits for themselves and minister Kitutu, omitted to exercise due diligence/ care while authorizing a total cash payment of over Shs2.2 billion to various staff within OPM.

Under count three of corruption, the IGG contends that Ms Atuhirwe between April and June 2022 while at the OPM in neglect of her duty as Acting Head of Accounts, failed to properly manage and ensure accountability for over Shs2.2 billion being funds meant for peace building activities in Karamajo sub-region.