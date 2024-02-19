Minister Kitutu loses court bid to block IGG prosecution 

Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Gorreti Kitutu has lost bid to stop prosecution by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) in regards to the alleged mismanagement of public funds.

The Anticorruption Court on Monday dismissed an application in which Ms Kitutu had sought to halt the IGG from prosecuting her.

High Court judge Jane Kajuga ruled that there is no unity in the two separate files.

“There is no way how it will impede in the other case of iron sheets. She will not be affected by the two separate cases and her right to fair hearing will not be violated,” Justice Kajuga held on Monday.

Kitutu had petitioned the court seeking orders to stop investigations by the IGG, Beti Kamya regarding the alleged mismanagement of the supplementary budget whose funds were released to the Office of the Prime Minister during the final year 2021/2022.

The minister had alleged that the funds for which the IGG is investigating were used to procure iron sheets which are subject of a case already fixed for hearing starting February 12 before the High Court Anti-Corruption Division.

She had accused the IGG of disregarding the rule of law by continuing with parallel investigations whose illegally she claimed manifested in the signing of a search warrant in favour of certain designated persons and the police to enter her premises to carry out inspection.

Justice Kajuga ruled that there is no connection between the accused persons in both cases and that they are not from the same whole transaction.

According to the judge, Ms Kitutu never appeared and that the court was not persuaded that she was to be prejudiced.

Background

Court heard that both the Attorney General and the IGG needed one week to respond to the amended application of Ms Kitutu.