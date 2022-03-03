Court to view LRA video footage in Kwoyelo trial

The former commander of the LRA Thomas Kwoyelo in the dock yesterday. PHOTO / ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  Veronica Kayaga

Reporter

  • The video will not reveal his identity for security reasons, but will back up  the evidence he gave last evening before a panel of three justices.

The International Crimes Division of the High Court is today expected to view a video that was captured by a police officer 18 years ago when the rebels of the Lord Resistance Army (LRA) attacked the two internally displaced people’s camps of Pagak and Lokodi.

