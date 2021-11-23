Covid has left our health sector in better place - Official

The Covid-19 pandemic might have brought with it disruptions but it also helped strengthen Uganda’s medical infrastructure, a top Health ministry official has said.

Dr Richard Mugahi, the assistant commissioner for reproductive and infant health, said following the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020, the ministry has received at extra fleet of 123 ambulances.

He also revealed that all intensive care units (ICUs) in regional referral hospitals are functional after being fitted with gadgets thanks to the pandemic.

“Covid-19 came with disastrous effects, but it has on the other side strengthened the health system. We have received more than 123 ambulances and 285 pick-up trucks. You saw when they were bombings in the city recently, many ambulances responded swiftly to rescue the injured,” Dr Mugahi said.

He was presenting a paper at the weekend during the annual sexual and reproductive health and rights dialogue in Kampala organised by Centre for Health Human Rights and Development, a civil society organisation.

Dr Mugahi further revealed that before the pandemic outbreak, the ministry had only 190 old fleet of ambulances.

He added that with the new fleet bought to fight Covid-19, the health system will be improved since all districts, municipalities and general hospitals have each received a pick-up truck.

“We also have received three boats fitted with full ICU facilities and three vehicles also fitted with ICU gadgets due to Covid-19,” he added.

Looking back

During the second Covid-19 wave mid this year, the country’s health system was exposed as it grappled with huge numbers of hospitalisations and an acute oxygen deficit.

Patients who hoped to find solace in privately-owned health facilities were met with prohibitively high fees.