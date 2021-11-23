Prime

Patients stranded as doctors strike

Some of the patients and attendants stranded as a result of doctors’ strike at Tororo District hospital. PHOTO/JOSEPH OMOLLO 

By  Monitor Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Doctors want government to increase their salaries and improve working conditions.
  • UMA, however, insists that the strike will continue until their grievances are resolved.

Doctors countrywide yesterday went on strike protesting government’s failure to meet their demands that include pay rise.

