Covidex prices go up as people rush for drug

The market price for Covidex, the controversial herbal medicine being sold as a Covid-19 cure, has shot up as sales continue across the country against the directive by the National Drug Authority (NDA).

NDA on June 14, asked the manufacturer of the drug to cease sales citing safety concerns because the medicine has not yet been approved.

But it appears the directives did not affect the production, sales and rising demand for the medicine which was developed by the Mbarara University scientist, Prof Patrick Ogwang.

The rising cases of Covid-19 infections and deaths could also be triggering the demand for Covidex.

The medicine hit the market early this month at Shs3,000 per 20ml bottle, but as of yesterday, some people, who claim to be selling the medicine, were asking buyers to pay between Shs15,000 and Shs33,000 per bottle.

“I have the medicine and I am selling three bottles at Shs100,000. I am around Gayaza road [in Kampala]. Where can I find you?” a dealer told this reporter yesterday.

Daily Monitor has also learnt that the drug, which users claim to be “very effective” against Covid-19 symptoms such as flu, is being ferried to different parts of the country as demand soars.

There is still no proven cure for Covid-19 and all medicines (herbal and pharmaceutical) should be given equal chance, according to the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda. But the society said the medicine should fulfil the requirements of NDA.

Mr Abiaz Rwamwiri, the public relations manager of NDA, in an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, warned of legal action against the manufacturer, saying they are taking things gently so as not to be seen as discouraging local development of herbal medicines. He didn’t specify the legal action.

“This is a local manufacturer and so, we do not want to be seen to be discouraging local manufacturing. We have engaged him [Prof Ogwang]. We do not want to be driven by rumours, we want to give him a benefit of doubt. Our surveillance teams are moving around in drug shops to pick some samples of the medicine [to determine whether he adhered to the directives],” he said.

On Wednesday, State House dismissed information circulating on social media that President Museveni gave Prof Ogwang the green light to start production of the drug.

“I can confirm that the President has been talking to various scientists, including Prof Ogwang about developing a Covid cure. This process is still ongoing. The President, however, has not cleared any drugs for production,” Ms Lindah Nabusayi, the senior press secretary to the President, said.

Prof Ogwang said he would adhere to the NDA directives, but he could not be reached by press time.

He said earlier that his medicine had successfully undergone laboratory tests to prove safety and that plans were underway to do bigger clinical trials.