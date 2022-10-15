Critics will not divert us, says Kamuswaga

Kooki cultural institution hereditary leader Kamuswaga Apollo Sansa Kabumbuli II has said he will not bow to pressure or criticism from Buganda loyalists who are bent on failing his plans to turn Kooki into a fully-fledged kingdom.

“All those who criticise our projects are simply wasting their time. We are treating people for free, building schools and health centres with our friends who are abroad. So, no one will divert us,” the Kamuswaga said while closing a three-day cultural annual event in Rakai Town Council on Thursday.

Relating himself with a biblical character who led the Israelites to the promised land, Kamuswaga said: “Moses was insulted during the course of the journey, but he never gave up- and they peacefully reached their destination. The same people started praising him.”

Kamuswaga was indirectly responding to Buganda Youth Council who condemned the former’s act of erecting a gigantic arch at Kooki’s border with Buganda’s Buddu County early this week.

The arch has inscriptions both in English and Lukooki local dialect welcoming people to the “Kooki of Kingdom” which the Buganda loyalists vehemently oppose.

“Yes, we have seen the billboard erected by our friends in Kooki but I prefer to reserve my comment for now. As Buganda, we urge our people to remain loyal to the Kabaka as always,” said Joseph Kawuki, the Buganda Kingdom State Minister for Local Government.

Buganda and Kooki have been at loggerheads in the past decade with the latter insisting that it is an independent cultural institution.

Kooki officials have on several occasions blocked their counterparts from Buganda from entering their territory saying they have to first get clearance from the Kamuswaga, an arrangement Buganda rejects.

Kooki has previously raised a number of demands to Buganda, one of which is being accorded a special status, higher than that of other ssaza (county) chiefs, and to have Kamuswaga’s throne inside the Mengo Lukiiko hall. However, Buganda has refused to honour all the demands.