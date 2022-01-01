Daily Monitor’s top 30 most read stories in 2021


By  Sabra Nakazzi  &  Angella Nampewo

What you need to know:

  • Schools opened briefly for some learners before we returned to a complete lockdown. The anxiety generated around these topics seemed to have shaped the direction of news consumption. In the top five, we had:

It was an election year, punctuated by terror attacks that claimed several lives and made one very close call. It was also the year of the second wave of Covid-19 that robbed us of many loved ones and increased the economic uncertainty by several notches.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.