Daily Monitor’s top 30 most read stories in 2021
- Schools opened briefly for some learners before we returned to a complete lockdown. The anxiety generated around these topics seemed to have shaped the direction of news consumption. In the top five, we had:
It was an election year, punctuated by terror attacks that claimed several lives and made one very close call. It was also the year of the second wave of Covid-19 that robbed us of many loved ones and increased the economic uncertainty by several notches.
1. List of MPs who have been declared winners so far
On January 16 this year, on the second day after the 2021 election, the tension was palpable and readers were keen to get the election results.
Among the first MPs to be declared winners were Dickson Kateshumbwa and Shartsi Kutesa. Kateshumba, a former Uganda Revenue Authority official was declared a winner in the hotly contested Sheema Municipality MP race against Minister Elioda Tumwesigye.
2. Uganda surrenders airport for China cash
In November, we reported that Ugandan officials from the ministries of Works and Finance and Attorney General’s office were edgy about some unfavourable provisions in the loan agreement that Uganda signed with Exim Bank on March 31, 2015.
Naturally, the perceived threat to a national asset caused quite an uproar. Government responded by assuring the public that the airport is safe and that Uganda cannot give away assets such as the airport.
3. How to start profitable local chicken farming
As the story said, local chicken farming is becoming popular today because the chicken is considered organic and hence the preferred healthier option.
This reflected in the level of interest our readers displayed in the story which was published in August.
4.Gen Muhoozi retreats after offensive tweet on Bobi Wine
On January 1 last year we reported that Gen Muhoozi had retreated after twitter exchange with then NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu. The tweets caused quite a stir.
5. Ministry plans reopening of schools for all learners
In January 2021, the Ministry of Education was planning schools reopening for all learners, a highly anticipated move that generated interest but did not come to pass, owing to Covid-19.
Readers also followed and read these stories:
- Gen Katumba Wamala shot at in Kisaasi
- Government releases plan for full school reopening
- Necta releases form two results 2020
- EC excludes results from over 1,200 polling stations
- Uganda angry after neighbour exhibits source of River Nile at Duba Expo
- We’re impressed with Uganda poll, says EU
- Uproar as Buganda queen mother reveals she is pregnant with reverend’s child
- 7 examples of fasting in the Bible
- Museveni in early lead as Uganda awaits final election results
- Google internet project closes in Uganda
- Deputy IGP Maj Gen Paul Lokech dead
- Final Cabinet list: Jessica Alupo, new vice president
- Hass avocado, Uganda’s next cash cow
- US demands audit of election results
- Schools to reopen in next two weeks
- Covid: Museveni changes terms for school opening
- Supreme Court declines to receive Bobi Wine’s election petition today
- Retired Archbishop Ntagali banned from priestly duties
- School reopening master plan leaks
- Woman found in septic tank kept diary of torture
- Govt to consider reopening schools in phased manner
- Court gives relief to Irish man who lost property to Ugandan fiancee
- Former ICT minister Aggrey Awori dies at 82
- Kaziimba meets husband of woman linked to Ntagali
- Museveni suspends schools, churches, bans public transport between districts