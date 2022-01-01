Daily Monitor’s top 30 most read stories in 2021

It was an election year, punctuated by terror attacks that claimed several lives and made one very close call. It was also the year of the second wave of Covid-19 that robbed us of many loved ones and increased the economic uncertainty by several notches.

Schools opened briefly for some learners before we returned to a complete lockdown. The anxiety generated around these topics seemed to have shaped the direction of news consumption. In the top five, we had:

1. List of MPs who have been declared winners so far

On January 16 this year, on the second day after the 2021 election, the tension was palpable and readers were keen to get the election results.

Among the first MPs to be declared winners were Dickson Kateshumbwa and Shartsi Kutesa. Kateshumba, a former Uganda Revenue Authority official was declared a winner in the hotly contested Sheema Municipality MP race against Minister Elioda Tumwesigye.

2. Uganda surrenders airport for China cash

In November, we reported that Ugandan officials from the ministries of Works and Finance and Attorney General’s office were edgy about some unfavourable provisions in the loan agreement that Uganda signed with Exim Bank on March 31, 2015.

Naturally, the perceived threat to a national asset caused quite an uproar. Government responded by assuring the public that the airport is safe and that Uganda cannot give away assets such as the airport.

3. How to start profitable local chicken farming

As the story said, local chicken farming is becoming popular today because the chicken is considered organic and hence the preferred healthier option.

This reflected in the level of interest our readers displayed in the story which was published in August.

4.Gen Muhoozi retreats after offensive tweet on Bobi Wine

On January 1 last year we reported that Gen Muhoozi had retreated after twitter exchange with then NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu. The tweets caused quite a stir.

5. Ministry plans reopening of schools for all learners

In January 2021, the Ministry of Education was planning schools reopening for all learners, a highly anticipated move that generated interest but did not come to pass, owing to Covid-19.

Readers also followed and read these stories: