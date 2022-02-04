Dealers hoarding fuel to keep prices high – Parliament

Whereas Uganda Bureau of Statistics has indicated a drop in transport fares over the last two months, fuel prices have gone up, threatening to distablise the price of different commodities and services. PHOTOs | Edgar R Batte 

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Three weeks since the sharp rise in fuel prices due to a supply shortage occasioned by the fuel truck drivers’ strike at the Malaba border, a litre of petrol is still retailing at an average Shs5,000, up from  Shs4,500 before the stalemate.

Members of Parliament (MPs) have accused fuel retailers of hoarding fuel, which has kept the pump prices in the country high despite the easing of the border stalemate.

