Detectives reconstruct crime scene at Taban’s house

KAMPALA- Detectives have reconstructed the scene of crime at the home of the deputy director of Internal Security Organisation (ISO) Taban Amin in Kiwatule, Nakawa Division, where a suspected gold scam in which United States nationals lost more than $10m (Shs37b), was alleged to have started from.

Mr Amin, a son of the former President Idi Amin Dada, was ordered by detectives to take them to his home and re-enact what happened in February 2020.

The spokesman of the Criminal Investigations Directorate, Mr Charles Twiine, confirmed that the reconstruction of the scene was done and investigations are proceeding on well.

“The complainants talked about where they parked and the features they saw at the home. They described what they saw inside the house. Our officers have reconstructed the scene. The details of their findings will be in their report,” Mr Twiine said.

Mr Amin was interrogated by detectives on Friday on allegations of money laundering.

He is said to have telephoned US nationals, who had lost $5m (Shs18.3b)in a scam after their gold bars in a consignment were swapped with aluminium bars, claiming that it was done by his aides and that he was keeping their goods in 2019.

He is alleged to have invited them from the US back to Uganda to clear their goods, an act that followed a chain of events leading to the US nationals losing more money in another gold scam.

Three of Mr Amin’s suspected accomplices, Enock Katwesigye, Martin Bwayo, and a lawyer Simon Peter Musagala, who claimed to be security officers and gold dealers, were arrested and charged with money laundering charges.

Katwesigye, Bwayo and Musagala were remanded to prison last month but were later released.

Mr Amin is said to have given names of 11 people including Katwesigye, and several military officers attached to Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, which the victims were to deal with to get back their gold.

