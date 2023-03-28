Dilapidated classrooms worry teachers, pupils as rain intensifies

Teachers and learners at St. Charles Lwanga Primary School, Kisitula in Lwabenge Sub County, Kalungu District have decried the poor state of classrooms at the school which is on the verge of collapsing.

According to Mr Andrew Ssemanda, the school head teacher, whenever it rains, they fear that the debris may fall on pupils and teachers because the entire classroom block which houses P1 to P7 is weak and its roof is worn out.

“We have informed the district officials about the poor state of our structures but we have not received any help. When it rains, the lessons are halted because the chalkboard becomes wet. We have the fear that the entire building may collapse on our pupils anytime, we need help,” Mr Ssemanda said in an interview on Tuesday.

Ms Flavia Kabagabe, a Primary Four teacher, said that whenever it rains, they all converge in one of the corners of the classroom to avoid getting soaked in water.

“All our classrooms are appalling, apart from the broken roof, they have no windows, and doors,” she complained.

Mr David Ssegawa, the Lwabenge Sub County chairperson, said that pupils studying in such an environment can hardly get good grades and appealed to the government and other well-wishers to help the school get new structures.

“I wonder why government builds new schools yet it has failed to rehabilitate the existing ones,” he said.

Kalungu District Education Officer Ms Grace Sylvia Nakanwagi in a telephone interview said she is not aware of the current sorry state of classrooms at St. Charles Lwanga Primary School.