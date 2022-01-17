Prime

Footballer who became bishop

Rev Pons Ozelle receives a car from President Museveni after his consecration yesterday at St Stephen Cathedral grounds at Goli in Nebbi District. Right is Vice President Jessica Alupo. Photo / Robert Elema

By  Felix Warom Okello

  • The energetic and dynamic Rev Pons Ozelle was yesterday consecrated at St Stephen’s Cathedral, Goli, the headquarters of the Anglican Diocese of Nebbi.

The talented footballer, who played for his community, secondary schools, district leagues and promoted sports at various parishes, has been consecrated as the third Bishop of Nebbi Diocese.

