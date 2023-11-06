Disciplinary probe against MP Zaake kicks off

Parliament’s committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline Monday commenced its probe into disciplinary issues about the Mityana Municipality lawmaker Mr Francis Zaake.

The committee particularly met to investigate Zaake over allegations of flouting Parliamentary rules last year on November 29 when he stood up on the floor of parliament to reopen a debate on the abduction of mainly opposition supporters allegedly by state security forces after the House had already resolved the matter. The legislator was allegedly unaware of this after missing 10 plenary sittings.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa was presiding over the House that day and subsequently referred the matter for disciplinary hearing when Zaake insisted on debating the matter rather than sitting down as the Speaker had instructed.

Mr Zaake appeared before the Committee alongside his lawyer, Mr Erias Lukwago, who doubles as Kampala’s Lord Mayor.

Among several preliminary matters of concern Mr Lukwago presented before the committee included; a question on whether Mr Tayebwa was also expected to face the same probe.

“Considering the circumstances of this inquiry, should we also expect the deputy speaker who presided over the proceedings on that day to come and testify,” he asked.

Committee Chairperson Mr Abdu Katuntu (Bugweri County) said that concern should be left to their discretion as they would invite whoever is relevant to the matter.

“If you want, he will be your witness and you know how to get your witnesses but for us, whoever will be relevant to this inquiry, we shall invite them and once they come, you will cross-examine them,” Mr Katuntu said.

Mr Lukwago also wondered what exactly constituted the impugned act of misconduct Mr Zaake is being accused of and the detailed particularities of the allegations.

“These are the preliminary matters we intended to raise which makes it extremely difficult for us to proceed with the case and prepare the defence. Under the circumstances where one lacks sufficient information, no particulars, you don’t know who is making the allegations and they are not substantiated issues that made it unable to prepare any meaningful response,” he said.

The probe into the same issue was adjourned to Wednesday.